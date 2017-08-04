Before NV Closes, A Quick And Easy Guide To Saving Your Seeds And Articles!

A Viner recently was able to seed an article on the MSNBC side. Apparartly MSNBC is enhancing their side in anticipation of NV closing.

This made me think that perhaps there is a way to save our favorite articles and seeds on the MSNBC side. And I was able to save about thirty of mine in a little over an hour.

Here are the steps I took.

1. I created a new nation called David Thompson Saved Articles. Invite only, just me. I deleted a nation to free up a spot.

2. I went to my personal home page and opened the seeds and articles I wanted to save in a new tab, and edited each by checking the newly created nation in the list of nations in which it would be published, and saved the change. So, the article now appeared in my newly created nation home page. I did that for each one I wanted to save.

3. Once that was done, I opened the MSNBC side (http://www.msnbc.com/). And clicked on "Author Avatar (your name), and opened up "profile" If you click on "stories", you will likely have nothing showing. I didn't.

4. Open Groups" and click on your newly created nation, and your articles and seeds should be visible.

5. A final step. You will see your articles and seeds, hopefully. Now, there is a box marked "saved". Click on that box on each of your selected articles. That will save them on "stories" where previously you had none. In the event that nations or groups go when NV goes, the seeds and articles should still be saved on your personal "stories" page.

I hope this works for you as easily as it did for me. I only saved 30 that were more important to me. I may go back and save more. Good saving!