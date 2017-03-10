Shepard Smith Is Fed Up: 'It's Too Much Lying, Too Much Russia, Too Much Smoke'

Fox News’ Shepard Smith interviewed Associated Press reporter Julie Bykowicz on Thursday about the latest bombshell, that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn concealed his foreign lobbying work from the Justice Department.

Lobbying disclosure forms that Flynn filed Tuesday revealed that the retired lieutenant general was collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars each month to lobby on behalf of the Turkish government while simultaneously campaigning for President Donald Trump.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that the Trump administration was unaware of Flynn’s work. But Smith was not having it.

“There’s been a lot of lying,” Smith said. “And there’s been lying about who you talk to, and by lots of people, and almost inevitably and invariably, they were lying about talking to the Russians about something.”

He added, “It’s too much lying and too much Russia and too much smoke, and now they’re investigating.”

Smith has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s crusade to discredit the media. After the president railed against reporters during a lengthy news conference last month, Smith staunchly defended the press and criticized Trump for dodging questions.

“It’s crazy what we’re watching every day,” he said at the time. “It’s absolutely crazy.”

Watch the incendiary video.