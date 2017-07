Benedict Donald said we'd win so much that we'd get tired of winning.

He was right, but he wasn't talking to Republicans.

Comey called Trump a liar about Obama wiretapping him.

Comey told us all that the FBI was investigating Trump and his little apprentices and their Russian friends.

The ObamaCare repeal bill is on life support.

Poll numbers at 37% and dropping.

Tough week for Benedict Donald.