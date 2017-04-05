Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online

On March 28, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives quietly voted to strike down an Obama-era Federal Communications Commission rule that prevented internet service providers from selling your personal information. After the resolution is signed into law by President Trump, big internet service providers such as Verizon, Comcast, and Charter will be able sell your online activity to the highest bidder. Soon, your browsing history, shopping habits, and just about anything else you do online could be made available to marketers.

As it becomes increasingly difficult to remain anonymous online, it is not impossible. In the video above, Kevin Mitnick, author of “The Art of Invisibility,” shows Tech Insider one tool we can all use to protect our identities online.