Are There Any Sites That Satisfy ALL These Requirements?

Here is what I like about Newsvine. Are there any sites that do all these things?

1. Allow people to write original articles AND attach photos to the article.

2. Allow people to seed articles from other sources AND attach photos from the article.

3. Comment on the information on those articles and seeds and include quotes and links to bolster one's point.

A site that meets all those requirements would likely get many of us to join.

We've had people advocating for one site or another without setting parameters for what we're looking for.

These are mine.

At a friend's suggestion, I'm adding another requirement.

4. A tracker of some kind to find our comments, and replies to our comments.