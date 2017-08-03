HPRefugees Now At minds.com

As so many of our members have joined minds.com, we have decided to open a group there.

You can access it at: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/739851848290148352

You should know that it may not be a final destination, and that other sites are still being reviewed for consideration. But for the present, that will be a site we would like our members to join, for the time when NV will go dark.

We thank our members for their patience through this process. We will be listening to your ideas about other sites with interest.