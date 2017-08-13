Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field:The Scoreboard That Keeps Baseball's Beginnings Alive

Modern technology has advanced the game of baseball in many ways. Teams use computer models to help strategize, data analytics to find the best players, and even tablets in the dugouts to instantly review plays. But the game itself can move at a leisurely pace — and some traditions may never change at all.

Take Wrigley Field, home of the World Champion Chicago Cubs. Among the brick, ivy-covered outfield walls, the 103-year-old ballpark has new seating, dining and barroom areas, and a massive, new high-definition Jumbotron. And just to the right of that Jumbotron is a living relic: a manually-operated scoreboard. It's one of only two in Major League Baseball — the other is in Boston's Fenway Park.

Wrigley Field's forest-green scoreboard sits atop the highest point of the center field bleachers. The only way to get to that giant metal box in the sky is to climb up a steep ladder from the top of the bleachers through a trapdoor in the bottom of the scoreboard.

Inside, there are three levels of platform floors, connected by steel staircases. From those floors, three Cubs employees can change out the steel plates for the runs scored in every inning, for each one of the 12 games that could be going on simultaneously.

When looking at the scoreboard from the stands, there are two columns; one for National League (Chicago Cubs) games, the other for the American League (Chicago White Sox). Five other games are listed above them on each side, though it should be noted that, because of space limitations, the 80-year old scoreboard can only fit 24 of MLB's 30 teams.