Atlanta Falcons' New Stadium to Feature Perpetually Closed Chick-fil-A Location

There's bad news for fans hoping to enjoy Chick-fil-A at the Atlanta Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. 

While the Atlanta-based chain will have a restaurant inside the arena, it'll be tough for spectators to get their hands on an order of waffle fries when it opens. 

The fast-food chain is famously known to be closed on Sundays, due to its founder's religious views. Unfortunately, seven of the Falcons' eight home games this season will take place on Sundays. 

Chick-fil-A doesn't plan to bend the rules, not even for the Dirty Birds. So the location will be empty and non-operational for all but one game.

Oops

